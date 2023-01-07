'He showed how an experienced player should play': Sanjay Bangar's massive statement on India star amid SL series

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar was mighty impressed with Axar Patel whose all-round show almost got Team India over the finish line in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Thursday. All-rounder Axar played a valiant knock after Suryakumar Yadav-starrer Team India suffered a batting collapse in the high-scoring thriller against the Dasun Shanaka-led side at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Joining forces with middle-order batter Suryakumar, bowling all-rounder Axar showcased his batting exploits to earn plaudits from the Indian cricket fraternity during the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. Axar and Suryakumar smashed match-changing half-centuries after Sri Lanka captain Shanaka propelled the Islanders to a massive 206-6 total in the 20-over contest.

Sharing his views on Star Sports show Match Point, former Indian cricketer Bangar hailed Axar for his remarkable performance in the 2nd T20I against the Asia Cup holders. "He impressed me a lot, especially the way he has worked on his batting. The temperament was seen. He always had batting ability; he had emerged as an all-rounder earlier. He put the pressure on Sri Lanka's main bowler - Wanindu Hasaranga - in tough circumstances. He scored 26 runs in that over along with Suryakumar Yadav and got the momentum of the match towards their side. After that, he kept on playing big shots continuously; he didn't stop," Bangar said.

While Axar top-scored for Team India in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka, premier batter Suryakumar smashed 51 off 36 balls. Former Indian batting coach Bangar also lauded Suryakumar for his stellar knock against the Islanders. "He showed how an experienced player should play. If this team searches for experience, they look for it in Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya because the other batters are slightly new. When you are chasing a target over 200, you try to score 60 to 70 runs in the first six overs," Bangar added.

Registering his career-best score in the shortest format, Axar played a stellar knock of 65 off 31 balls. However, Axar and Suryakumar's batting heroics went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs at Pune. India will meet Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

