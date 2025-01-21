Suryakumar Yadav is a gun T20I batter, but he couldn't set the stage on fire when he got his chances in the ODI format. Hence, it is no surprise that he was not included in the squad for the three-match series against England and the Champions Trophy. On Tuesday, the right-handed batter made an honest admission, saying he could not utilise the opportunities in the 50-over format, and hence, he cannot blame anyone apart from himself. Suryakumar Yadav made an honest admission, saying he could not utilise the opportunities in the 50-over format. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav has played 37 ODIs, scoring 773 runs at an average of 25.76 and a strike rate of 105.02. He was a part of India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad. However, he was unable to get going and even disappointed in the final against Australia.

Ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, in which Suryakumar Yadav will lead India, the batter was asked about his thoughts on not being in the squad for the Champions Trophy.

"Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that. And at the same time, if you see the Champions Trophy squad, it's looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers," Suryakumar Yadav told reporters ahead of the first T20I.

"They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them. It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven't done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there," he added.

'Surprised with Surya's exclusion'

Earlier, former India batter Suresh Raina had backed Suryakumar Yadav, making a case for his selection in the ODI squad. Speaking a day after India's squad was announced, Raina said that Suryakumar Yadav could have been the X-factor in the team if he was picked for the Champions Trophy.

"India looks like a strong side. I am confident Rohit will take India to glory. But I was surprised by Surya’s exclusion from the team. India will miss that X-factor, and that too in the middle order," Suresh Raina said on Star Sports Press Room.

"We saw Surya's performance in the 2023 World Cup. He was scoring runs all over the ground, which is why he is called Mr. 360. He plays superb sweep shots and is a game-changer. He has the ability to chase a required run rate of nine-plus against top teams. He should have been in the squad," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav's last ODI assignment for India was the 2023 ODI World Cup. He managed 106 runs in seven matches at an underwhelming average of 17.66.