Rajkot [India], : Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav continued his form slump in T20 cricket during the third T20I against England at Rajkot on Tuesday. Suryakumar's form slump in T20Is continues with another poor outing against England at Rajkot

India's T20 captain could very well be feeling the burden of captaincy, as he registered a score of just 14 runs off seven balls, including a four and a six. His scores during this series have been: 0, 12, and 14.

In his last 13 matches and 12 innings, all as the Indian captain, Suryakumar has scored just 256 runs at an average of 21.33, with a strike rate of 167.32. He has scored only two half-centuries, with a best score of 75.

This slump has affected his overall T20I stats, with his batting average dropping below 40. In 81 T20Is, he has accumulated 2,596 runs at an average of 39.33, with a strike rate of 167.70. He has scored four centuries and 21 fifties, with a best score of 117.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's top domestic T20 competition, Suryakumar had a mixed outing, scoring 132 runs in five innings at an average of 26.40, with just one half-century and a best score of 70. A 48-run knock in the final helped guide Mumbai to the title.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Despite a fine 76-run partnership between Ben Duckett and captain Jos Buttler , England lost wickets regularly to spinners. Despite a fighting 43 off 28 balls by Liam Livingstone , England could only manage 171/9 in their 20 overs.

Chakravarthy was the top wicket-taker for India, with Hardik Pandya claiming two wickets. Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel also took a wicket each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.