Suryavanshi blitz takes India U-19 home

New Delhi: Led by a stunning 78-ball 143 from wunderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India under-19 defeated England U-19 by 55 runs in the fourth Youth ODI in Worcester on Saturday, in the process sealing the five-match series 3-1. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his ton against England U19 on Saturday. (Action Images via Reuters)

The 14-year-old, who lit up IPL with his fearless big hitting for Rajasthan Royals this year, smashed 13 fours and 10 sixes as India U-19 scored 363/9 in their 50 overs.

Suryavanshi, in the course of his blockbuster innings, broke the record for the quickest Youth ODI century held by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam, who had reached the milestone in 53 deliveries, also against England, back in 2013. The Bihar youngster brought up his 100 in 52 balls.

Before Suryavanshi, Raj Angad Bawa’s 69-ball hundred against Uganda at the U-19 World Cup in 2022 was the fastest century by an Indian in Youth one-dayers.

Suryavanshi, 14 years and 100 days, went past Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto’s record to become the youngest to hit a Youth ODI century. Shanto was 14 years and 241 days.

Earlier, put in to bat after England skipper Thomas Rew won the toss, India lost skipper Ayush Mhatre in the fourth over, but the left-handed duo of Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra dug in. Malhotra scored a fine 121-ball 129 and the two raised 219 runs in 24 overs. Only two other batters managed to reach double figures.

England medium pacer Jack Home was the standout bowler, picking four wickets for 63 runs in his eight overs while Sebastian Morgan snared three.

England’s opening pair BJ Dawkins (67) and Joseph Moores (52) went about the chase of 364 gamely, putting up 104 runs inside 15 overs. Rocky Flintoff played a solid hand, scoring a fine 91-ball 107. He received little support from the rest of the batters as India kept striking at regular intervals. Leg-spinner Naman Pushpak took three wickets while medium pacer RS Ambrish sent back two batters, including Flintoff.

Brief Scores: India U-19 363/9 in 50 overs (V Suryavanshi 143, V Malhotra 129; J Home 4/63, S Morgan 3/54) vs England U-19 308 in 45.3 overs. (R Flintoff 107, BJ Dawkins 67; N Pushpak 3/63). India U-19 won by 55 runs.