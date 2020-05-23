Suspended DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara out on bail

cricket

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:57 IST

The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA)’s suspended secretary Vinod Tihara has received bail and has returned to his Delhi home after spending two months in a Meerut jail on charges of GST evasion.

Tihara was arrested on March 17 but the news of his arrest came out only a month later in April ending speculation over his contracting Covid19.

“I got bail on Tuesday. I would have been released earlier had there not been some delay due to change of officials there. Since I was arrested in Noida and taken to Meerut, it took so long. Else in Delhi, a bail would have been possible the very next day. This is a conspiracy against me. There appear to be some people who are against me,” Tihara told HT.

Tihara and vice-president Rakesh Bansal have been suspended from DDCA by a district court and cannot serve in DDCA. They have appealed to the High Court and the case will be heard on May 26.

The Court will also hear a case to decide the road ahead for DDCA administration, on the same day. It will decide if the Apex Council will continue to function or if a Court-appointed administrator will be needed or if there is a need to have a BCCI ad hoc committee.

Meanwhile, the issue of outstanding payments to support staff for the season gone by continues to dog the association. No payments have still not been made till now. Compulsory signatory Rajeev Bansal has refused to sign any of the cheques including those to Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma.