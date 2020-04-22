DDCA secretary Tihara had COVID-19 symptoms, now fit: Official

cricket

The outbreak of the coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill with normal life as well as sporting events getting affected. In fact, the outbreak also saw Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Vinod Tihara going into self-isolation as he showed symptoms of coronavirus. Even though he has recovered fully, he has decided to extend his isolation period.

Speaking to IANS, a DDCA official said that Tihara has been away from the scene because he had signs which were symptomatic of the virus and even though he has recovered fully, he wishes to continue his self-isolation for a little longer.

“Yes, he has been away for a bit as he had shown signs of COVID-19 and went into self-isolation in Aerocity. While he has recovered fully and is fit, he wants to continue the isolation for a little longer,” the official said.

The pandemic has hit the world of sports with not just the Olympics getting postponed, but even the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hanging in balance. While the tournament hasn’t been official cancelled, the BCCI has made it clear that the instructions of the government will be of prime importance when it comes to deciding the fate of the cash-rich league.

In fact, speaking to IANS, an official of one of the franchises said that there have been no talks on the tournament ever since the government extended the lockdown till May 3.

“We were informed that the tournament has been postponed for now, but no further word on this and actually it doesn’t make much sense to keep talking about it till we have a clear picture on how the situation with regards to the pandemic stands,” the official said.

Interestingly, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has called for a swap of venues for this year’s World T20 and also proposed playing the IPL as a precursor to the showpiece event.

“Next year’s T20 World Cup is in India. If it can be done... where India and Australia come to an agreement... In case the curve in India flattens out and India and Australia swap... so the T20 World Cup is in India in October-November this year and Australia in October-November next year, then it can happen.

“If it is going to happen that way, then maybe what can happen is the IPL can be held just prior to the T20 World Cup so that it’s enough practice for the players to have T20 World Cup,” Gavaskar said.