‘Really inspired me to fight it out’: Virat Kohli reveals influence of Anushka Sharma on his life

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday opened up on his marriage to Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma and said that he learnt a great life lesson after he met her. The couple were speaking about their lives and careers in an online session with students on how to get motivated when Kohli credited Anushka for improving his temperament. “To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before,” said Kohli.

The couple had met for the first time in 2013 when they were filming for a shampoo advertisement. “The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out,” Kohl said.

“Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way,” he added. “So that’s what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that.”

Kohli said that he can apply the learnings when he feels situations are going against him. “Sometimes you have to bat in a Test match for two hours for 20 runs but the team wants you do that. So you should be able to do that,” he said.

The India batsman also went on to talk about the time he faced rejections in state selections. “The first time I was rejected in the state selections, I remember it was late at night and I just cried. I howled till about three in the morning and I could not believe it ,” Kohli said during the session.

“Because I scored well, everything was going perfectly for me. I performed till I reached that stage and I was rejected,” he said.

