Suspended for showing dissent, Harmanpreet breaks silence over Dhaka outburst with 'don't regret anything' statement

Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was penalised for her objectionable on and off-the-filed behaviour after India's bitter-sweet tour to Bangladesh. The senior batter was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the code of conduct during the final One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series last month. Harmanpreet, a batting mainstay of India's world-class side, was livid with the match officials following her cheap dismissal in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh.

The ICC had suspended Harmanpreet Kaur for Code of Conduct breach(Getty Images)

Showing dissent, the Indian skipper smashed the stumps after she was caught during the innings. The star player was seen making a gesture against the spectators at the match venue. Sharing her views in the post-match ceremony, Harmanpreet slammed the officials for their 'pathetic' umpiring during the contest. She eventually pleaded guilty to two of the charges that were pressed against the Indian batter by Bangladesh's match referee Akhtar Ahmed.

'I don't regret anything': Harmanpreet on Dhaka outburst

Banned for two international matches, Harmanpreet has finally decided to open up about the Dhaka outburst. Currently plying her trade with Trent Rockets in the Women’s Hundred, Harmanpreet revealed that she has no regrets about the unfortunate incident. "I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player, you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," she was quoted as saying by The Cricket Paper. "I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," she repeated.

The swashbuckling batter had to part ways with 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence. For the offence relating to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match", Harmanporeet was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for the Level 1 offence. Receiving three demerit points, Harmanpreet is the first women's player to get a Level 2 sanction from the ICC. The ICC has been publicly listing the code of conduct breaches since 2016. Since the India star has pleaded guilty to the ICC charges, she is set to miss the start of the Asian Games.

