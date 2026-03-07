Sutherland’s masterclass puts Australia in command

Chandigarh: Under the fading Perth light and the relentless scrutiny of the pink ball, India found themselves staring down the barrel in the lone Day-Night Test against Australia at the WACA on Saturday. What began as a competitive contest gradually tilted decisively in favour of the hosts as Annabel Sutherland’s majestic century (129) and a relentless bowling effort left India battling merely to extend the fight into another day. India pacer Sayali Satghare, who took four wickets, in action on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test against Australia women at the WACA Ground in Perth on Saturday. (BCCI Photo)

At stumps on Day 2, India were 105 for 6 in their second innings, still 20 runs behind Australia’s imposing first-innings total of 323. Australia are firmly on course for victory, though India’s lower order managed to stretch the contest into the third day.

Towering over the match was Sutherland, whose commanding all-round display shaped the direction of the Test. Having already dismantled India’s first innings with a probing four-wicket spell on Day 1, the Australian all-rounder followed it up with a superb century that underlined her growing stature in world cricket.

Resuming the day at 96 for 3, Australia consolidated through a crucial fourth-wicket partnership between Sutherland and the ever-reliable Ellyse Perry.

Perry brought calm authority to the crease. The veteran struck a fluent 76 off 116 deliveries, peppering the field with ten elegant boundaries and a six as she anchored Australia’s progress through the morning session.

At the other end, Sutherland gradually took command. Standing tall at the crease, she drove with assurance and punished loose deliveries, steadily shifting the momentum Australia’s way.

The pair added a defining 128-run stand that blunted India’s attack and laid the platform for a commanding total.

After Perry was trapped leg-before by Deepti Sharma, Sutherland carried on unfazed. She reached her fourth Test century in style, bringing it up off 133 balls to appreciative applause from the WACA crowd. The innings — eventually 129 off 171 deliveries with 17 boundaries — was a blend of patience, composure and controlled aggression.

Even after her dismissal, Australia continued to stretch their advantage through useful contributions from the lower order. Beth Mooney chipped in with 19, while Alana King (21) and debutant Lucy Hamilton (23) ensured the hosts crossed the 320 mark before being bowled out for 323.

For India, 25-year-old debutant Sayali Satghare emerged as the standout performer with the ball, finishing with an impressive 4 for 50. Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma claimed two wickets each as the visitors eventually wrapped up the innings late in the afternoon.

India’s second innings, however, began in disastrous fashion.

Darcie Brown struck in the very first over to remove Smriti Mandhana for 2, setting the tone for another difficult passage for the visitors. Young Lucy Hamilton then produced a decisive spell that further swung the contest Australia’s way.

The young seamer dismissed Shafali Verma early before delivering a brilliant over that accounted for both Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh in quick succession, leaving India reeling.

Jemimah Rodrigues briefly counterattacked with 14 before Sutherland once again made her presence felt, removing the Indian vice-captain and later dismissing skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for 11 to deepen India’s troubles.

From 64 for 4, the slide continued as Hamilton’s lively seam movement kept India under constant pressure.

Amid the collapse, young Pratika Rawal showed admirable composure. Displaying patience beyond her years, the right-hander remained unbeaten on a gritty 43 off 84 balls, holding the innings together with calm determination.

Sneh Rana added valuable resistance with an unbeaten 14 as the pair ensured India survived until stumps and pushed the contest into Day 3.

India are still 20 runs behind but should be able to edge into a slender lead on the third morning — which could allow Australia captain Alyssa Healy another opportunity to bat in what is her final Test appearance.

While India have managed to stretch the contest into the third day, hopes of a dramatic turnaround appear slim, with Australia firmly in control and Alyssa Healy poised to bid farewell to international cricket with a memorable Test triumph on Sunday.

Brief Scores

India 1st innings: 198 in 62.4 overs, 2nd innings: 105/6 in 29 overs (Pratika Rawal 43*, Sneh Rana 14*; Lucy Hamilton 3/32, Annabel Sutherland 2/15, Darcie Brown 1/37); Australia 1st innings: 323 in 90.4 overs (Annabel Sutherland 129, Ellyse Perry 76; Sayali Satghare 4/50, Deepti Sharma 2/67, Kranti Gaud 2/72).