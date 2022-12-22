Sydney Sixers hilariously announce signing of Messi with bizarre post; BBL say, 'should've signed Ronaldo because...'

The FIFA World Cup may have ended but the football fever continues to grip people around the world, and the cricket community hardly remains untouched with it. On Thursday, Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers posted a rather hilarious picture on their official Instagram profile, mock-announcing the signing of Argentina captain Lionel Messi; the forward lifted the World Cup title on Sunday as Argentina defeated France on penalties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sixers wrote, “JUST IN: Sydney Sixers make coup of the century with late signing of new replacement player for tonight’s SCG match,” the Sixers wrote.

Funnier still was the reply from Big Bash League on the post; they wrote, “should've signed CR7 (Cristiano Ronaldo) and changed your name to the SIUUUxers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Bash League responds to the Sixers' post (Instagram)

The Sydney Sixers are currently at the bottom of the table, yet to register a win off their first two matches.

Argentina, meanwhile, had registered a dramatic victory off a penalty shootout in the final of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. After both teams ended level at 3-3 in 120 minutes, Argentina triumphed with a 4-2 win in the shootout. France's Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni then missed for Les Bleus, giving Gonzalo Montiel the opportunity to end it. He converted the penalty to the left and sparked wild celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The match was completely insane,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had said, when he was asked if he had a message for Maradona, who died two years ago.

“If he had been here, he would have enjoyed it so much,” Scaloni said. “He would have been the first person on the field (to celebrate). I wish he’d have been here to enjoy the moment.”

Messi scored the opening goal of the game with a penalty before Angel Di Maria doubled the lead in the first half. France, however made a comeback with Kylian Mbappe scoring two goals in as many minutes (80' and 81'); while Messi gave Argentina the lead again in extra time, Mbappe converted a penalty with three minutes remaining to draw France level again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON