Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Live Score: Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 02:00 PM

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 22, 2025 1:01 PM IST
    Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 02:00 PM
    Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 22 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
    Venue : ENGIE Stadium, Sydney

    Sydney Thunder squad -
    Blake Nikitaras, David Warner, Hugh Weibgen, Jason Sangha, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Sam Konstas, Chris Green, Dan Christian, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, George Garton, Liam Hatcher, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Toby Gray, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar
    T.B.C. squad - ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Match Details
    Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Sydney Thunder and T.B.C. to be held at ENGIE Stadium, Sydney at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes