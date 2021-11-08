Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: All-rounder impresses with figures of 4-2-2-2 ahead of squad selection for New Zealand series

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer produced a stunning bowling display during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Bihar, registering figures of 4-2-2-2 in his spell.

His spell aided Madhya Pradesh in bowling Bihar out on merely 59 in 18 overs before the side chased down the target in only 5.4 overs.

Iyer bowled 22 dot balls during his spell, continuing his stellar form in the shortest format of the game. The all-rounder has been among the prime contenders for a place in the Team India squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

In the ongoing domestic T20 tournament, Iyer has scored 154 runs in 4 innings so far, striking at an impressing rate of 142.59. With the ball, Iyer is the side's second-highest wicket-taker (5 wickets in four innings).

Avesh Khan, who is also a frontrunner for selection in the T20I squad, registered figures of 3/6 in three overs against Bihar. He has taken 9 wickets in the tournament so far.

Iyer shot into fame with his consistent performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League. He scored 370 runs in 10 games for the Knight Riders.

India's three-match T20I series against New Zealand will begin on November 17; two days after the completion of the T20 World Cup.

The Virat Kohli-led side, which is already eliminated from the tournament, will take part in its final game later tonight against Namibia. It is expected that there will be a number of changes to the side with key players likely to be given rest to manage workload.