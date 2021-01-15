Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Saurashtra's Avi Barot slams whirlwind 53-ball 122 against Goa

Saurashtra opener Avi Barot continued his top form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he slammed a 44-ball century against Goa in Elite Group D match on Friday. He ended up scoring a magnificent 53-ball 122 before getting run out in the penultimate over of Saurashtra innings.

Put to bat first, Saurashtra had an early blow as they lost another opener, Harvik Desai for 6 in the fourth over. After his dismissal, Barot took charge and stitched a huge stand of 111 runs for the third wicket with number three batsman Samarth Vyas.

During his innings, Barot batted at fantastic strike-rate of 230.19, slammed a total of 11 boundaries and 7 maximums.

Barot batted until the 19th over before his rollicking innings came to an end following a run out affected by the duo of Darshal Misal and Eknath Kerkar. Vyas was the second-highest scorer of Saurashtra as the team ended up scoring 215 for 5 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, Goa were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs. Saurashtra captain Jayden Unadkat and pacer Chirag Jani picked up three wickets each while Chetan Sakariya scalped 2 in his four-over spell.

Earlier on Wednesday, Avi Barot struck half-century against Vidharbha to guide his team to a comfortable 79-run win over Vidarbha in a Group 'D' match of the tournament. His innings was laced with13 fours and four sixes.