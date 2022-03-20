Watch: T Natarajan breaks stumps during Sunrisers Hyderabad training session ahead of IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin with a blockbuster opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be a rematch of the final of the previous edition, where MS Dhoni's Super Kings defeated the Knight Riders to lift their fourth IPL title. A mega auction preceded the 2022 edition of the tournament that saw a series of changes to the squad composition of the franchises.

Despite the odds stacked against them, some franchises also fought other sides to bring back the select few players who had represented them in the previous editions of the tournament. One of those players was T Natarajan, who was bought back by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4 crore. The left-arm quick had been one of the key players of the franchise ever since in 2020 edition of the tournament, and despite being sidelined for a majority of the previous season due to injury, Sunrisers put their faith on the 30-year-old pacer.

Earlier this month, Natarajan joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they gear up for the upcoming edition of the tournament and on Sunday, the official Instagram profile of the franchise shared a video of the pacer bowling in the nets, where he broke the wicket.

Watch:

Earlier, South African pace legend Dale Steyn arrived in India to kickstart his new journey as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

The 38-year-old, who hung his bowling shoes last August, will join the SRH coaching staff that comprises head coach Tom Moody, batting coach Brian Lara, and spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan.

"Yeah, very happy to be back. I've been in India for quite some time so I'm quite excited to be back. Just driving from the airport brought back so many memories," Steyn, who has taken 97 wickets in 95 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, said in a video posted by the franchise on Twitter.