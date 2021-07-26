‘T20 is a harder game, not going to be easy for him’: Muralitharan reacts to India youngster’s international debut

Varun Chakravarthy, who is also known as the mystery spinner, made his international debut in the 1st T20I game against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The right-arm bowler had a tough start to his international career as he conceded 27 runs before picking up his maiden T20I wicket, in the final over of his spell.

Chakravarthy removed Dasun Shanaka for 16 as wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan affected a lightning-fast stumping to get rid of the Sri Lankan skipper in the 18th over. India registered a 38-run win against the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Muttiah Muralitharan analysed Varun’s performance in his debut game and called it a decent one.

Speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, Chopra opined that the mystery spinner was indeed under pressure but overall, he had an ‘alright debut’ on Sunday.

“This is the first game he is playing and everybody is likely to go for runs. It’s the shortest format, they’ve got butterflies in the stomach. It’s not easy to play your first game for India when you have been waiting like… he’s been living this dream forever.

“Started as a wicketkeeper, then fast bowler, injuries and then he went out. He could have made his debut 8-10 months ago in Australia but he missed the bus and then failed the fitness test. And he finally gets the nod. We can have some sympathy with the kid who can actually be under pressure,” Chopra said.

“Asalanka batted well. In fact, Karunaratne batted well for a little while. So, you were definitely under the pump. And then you finish with less than 8 an over and get a wicket. I think it’s an alright debut. Of course, three or four-wicket may have been a lot brilliant but it’s a T20 game. More often than not you go for runs,” he added.

Sri Lankan spin legend Muralitharan highlighted that Varun didn’t turn the ball much but still, managed to give a ‘good performance’ on his international debut.

“It’s not going to be easy for him to start because T20 is a harder game and they will come after. He doesn’t turn much, so, if there is a chance of reading him, definitely can go after him. He bowled decently and I would take it anytime under 30 for 1 wicket in a T20 game. It’s a very good performance for the debutant. He will also have a lot of confidence in the future matches if he is going to play regularly, he’ll get better and better,” said Muttiah Muralitharan.