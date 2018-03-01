T20 Mumbai League: Owners of 6 participating teams announced

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL) today announced the owners of the six teams that will take part in the inaugural T20 Mumbai League slated to held from March 11.

Earlier, bids were invited for owning the six franchises of the T20 Mumbai League and the owners were announced by the cricket body via a media release.

The matches will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and the league will conclude on March 21.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has already been named as the league ambassador.

The team owners for the six franchisees are: TERRITORY TEAM OWNER/S Mumbai North Sandipkumar Gupta / Rajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited Mumbai North-West Radius Developers - Sanjay Chhabria Mumbai North-East Transcon Developers Mumbai North-Central PK Hospitality + Sangam + Rudrakh Mumbai South-Central Jupiter City Mumbai South Star Connect.