T20 WC: "Has been our most important player...": Australia skipper Marsh hails Zampa after beating Namibia

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], : Following his side's nine-wicket win over Namibia, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh lauded spinner Adam Zampa for his four-wicket haul, saying that he has been the team's most important player over last four or five years.

Australia qualified for the Super Eights of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Namibia by 9 wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

On Zampa's four-wicket haul that skittled out Namibia for 72 runs, Marsh said during the post-match presentation, "If you look at his career over the last 4-5 years, he is probably our most important player. He loves the pressure and he is bowling well at the moment and we are lucky to have him."

Speaking about his team's bowling performance and qualification to the Super Eights stage, Marsh said, "I thought it was a great performance from our bowling team. It was a beautiful wicket, a bit of swing out there. A professional performance. It was great to qualify for the Super Eight."

Marsh said that schedules will be busy and hectic after the side's last group stage game against Scotland after which the team will try to manage its workload.

On enjoying the days off in the West Indies, Marsh said, "A lot of beach days and it is like being back in Perth, we are enjoying it. We have our families here, and with the wind around, it is perfect."

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and put Namibia to bat first. Except for skipper Gerhard Erasmus , no other batter made an impact and Namibia was skittled out for just 72 runs in 17 overs.

Zampa was the top wicket-taker for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis also did fine with the ball. Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Australia chased down the total in just 5.4 overs, with Travis Head and David Warner and skipper Marsh playing destructive knocks.

Zampa became the 'Player of the Match' for his marvellous spell.

In the Group B, Australia is at the top with three wins in three matches, giving them six points. Namibia is at the third spot with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

