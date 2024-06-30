Bridgetown [Barbados], : Following his side's second ICC T20 World Cup title win, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who secured the Player of the Tournament award for his fine bowling performances, said that he cannot control his emotions following such a big title win and the team is over the moon after ending their ICC trophy drought. T20 WC: Jasprit Bumrah secures 'Player of the Tournament' award, leads India's charge during World Cup triumph

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

Following the game in the post-match presentation, Bumrah said, "Usually, I am the one who tries to keep my emotions in check and get the job done but today I do not have many words, I do not usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over. We were in trouble but we are really over the moon to win from that stage. My family is here, we came close last time and we got the job done, there is no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this. It just felt good, tried to keep myself in a bubble and tried not to think too far ahead."

"When the big day comes, you have to do it, throughout the tournament I felt very clear. I always think about one ball and one over at a time, do not think too far ahead. Emotions can take over, it was taking over but you have to keep it in check but now that the game is over, it can come out and you can scream and shout. I saw the ball was a bit scuffed up and it would reverse a bit, thought which would be the most difficult shot for the batter and was able to execute it," he added.

In eight games, Bumrah took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17, with the best bowling figures of 3/7. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat and Axar Patel of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh , Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

