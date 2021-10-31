Home / Cricket / T20 WC: Only Pakistan can stop England at this stage, says Michael Vaughan
cricket

T20 WC: Only Pakistan can stop England at this stage, says Michael Vaughan

Both teams are moving forward in their destructive forms by winning all three games in the tournament so far.
Michael Vaughan(Twitter)
Michael Vaughan(Twitter)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan predicted that only Pakistan can defeat England at this stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Both teams are moving forward in their destructive forms by winning all three games in the tournament so far.

Pakistan has defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan while England has claimed victory against West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia.

"Now that is a message to the rest ... England are the best team & most destructive ... Whose going to stop them!?? Only #Pakistan look likely at this stage #T20WorldCup," tweeted Michael Vaughan.

England will be facing Sri Lanka for their next T20 Men's World Cup 2021 clash in Sharjah on Monday and on the other hand, Pakistan will be going against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out