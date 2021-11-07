Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Abu Dhabi's Indian chief curator dies ahead of Afghanistan-New Zealand game
cricket

T20 World Cup: Abu Dhabi's Indian chief curator dies ahead of Afghanistan-New Zealand game

Mohan Singh worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.
Players perform at the Zayed Cricket Stadium during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:22 PM IST
PTI |

The chief curator of the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium, Mohan Singh, died hours before Sunday's T20 World Cup game between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Sources in UAE Cricket confirmed the unfortunate development to PTI though the cause of his death remains unknown. A detailed statement is expected to be released soon.

"It happened today and full details will be revealed when things are more clear. It is very unfortunate," said a source.

Mohan worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, was shocked after learning about Mohan's demise.

"He was a bight kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He hailed from Garhwal and also remember him as a family man.

"After he went to the UAE, he used to come visit every time he was in the country but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic," Daljit said. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: India ousted as NZ clinch semifinal spot with comprehensive win over AFG

Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to take 400 wickets in T20 cricket

India out of contention for semi-final berth as New Zealand beat Afghanistan

Daryl Mitchell pulls off stunning fielding effort to save six - VIDEO
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP