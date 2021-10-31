Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Amazing and equally perplexing': Dinesh Karthik on people writing Team India off 'after just one match'
cricket

'Amazing and equally perplexing': Dinesh Karthik on people writing Team India off 'after just one match'

India were the title favourites heading into the competition, but the Men in Blue were thrashed by their arch-rivals with Pakistan scripting a historic 10-wicket win in Dubai on October 24.
India’s captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup 2021 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Saturday. (ANI )
Published on Oct 31, 2021 01:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is finding it hard to believe how people have already written Virat Kohli's men off after the loss to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, keeping them off their prediction list for the elusive trophy.

India were the title favourites heading into the contest, but the Men in Blue were thrashed by their arch-rivals with Pakistan scripting a historic 10-wicket win in Dubai on October 24. A week later, India are up against New Zealand in a do-or-die battle, in what will only be their second game in the competition.

In between, Pakistan have kept their 100 per cent record intact, winning their next two games to virtually qualify for the semis. England too, on the other hand, have put up a dominant show in Group 1, winning three on the trot to stand top of the table. The two impressive runs have experts and fans expecting an England-Pakistan final already. But Karthik feels that if India can beat New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai, the momentum will be in their hand.

RELATED STORIES

"It's amazing and equally perplexing to see TEAM INDIA not being counted in many people's thoughts in moving forward in this tournament so far after just one match in one week. This WEEK is the ultimate week and if India gets on a roll, nothing to stop them. MOMENTUM is key," Karthik tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne had predicted that he is expecting either India-Pakistan or England-Australia for the summit clash on November 14 in Dubai.

His prediction came after England's thumping eight-wicket win against Australia in Dubai on Saturday night.

"I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi's & final...England, Australia, Pakistan and India. Semi's -- Eng V India, Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or Aust V England," tweeted Warne.

Besides England and Pakistan, Australia and South Africa are the only other sides to have played three games in the competition and both have won two matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup team india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'That is a sure sign of panic': Gavaskar warns Kohli and co. ahead of NZ game

‘He can give us runs with bat’: Laxman calls for one replacement in India XI

T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Martin Guptill fit for India game

T20 WC: Only Pakistan can stop England at this stage, says Michael Vaughan
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP