T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan gets guard of honour from teammates, Namibia in his final match
cricket

T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan gets guard of honour from teammates, Namibia in his final match

Asghar Afghan is making his final appearance after making a surprise announcement to retire from the sport on Saturday.
Screengrab of the moment
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 05:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan received a guard of honour by the Namibian fielders when he walked in to bat in the T20 World Cup clash between both the sides in Abu Dhabi. The 33-year-old, who is making his final appearance, made a surprise announcement to retire from the sport on Saturday.

Afghan joined the action in the middle in the final delivery of the tenth over after Rahmanullah Gurbaz was trapped LBW on 4 by Loftie-Eaton. 

FOLLOW | Afghanistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: LIVE score updates

Afghan played a solid knock of 23-ball 31 before being dismissed by Ruben Trumpelmann in the 19-over of the innings. 

After his dismissal, many Namibian fielders congratulated the veteran Afghan cricketer as he returned to the pavilion with a second guard of honour, as Afghanistan players lined-up just outside the boundary ropes. 

Meanwhile, Afghanistan posted 160/5 in 20 innings, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad scoring 45(33) and skipper Mohammad Nabi chipping in with 17-ball 32. 

Afghan, who was Afghanistan's first Test captain, has featured in over 100 ODIs and 75 T20Is, in which he amassed over 4000 international runs in all the three formats combined. He has led Afghanistan in 115 matches.

Interestingly, Afghan holds the record of securing the most number of T20I wins as captain. He overtook MS Dhoni's record of 41 wins when Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. 

  

