'Give me one game in Jamaica'- Chris Gayle opens up on retirement plan

Veteran West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on Saturday opened up on his retirement, leaving the cricket fraternity with a question over his future following the guard of honour he received from the Australian players in Abu Dhabi. Gayle admitted that he wishes to play another T20 World Cup, but won't be allowed to participate by the Windies cricket board.

The self-acclaimed 'Universe Boss', who turned 42 earlier in September, waved with his bat, soaking in all the appreciation from the crowd after his nine-ball 15 against the Aussies in the T20 World Cup match on Friday before throwing his gloves and signed T-shirts at the crowd. He also received a guard of honour from the Australian players after the game, all of which left world cricket talking about his future in international cricket and whether they have seen the last of Gayle in national colours. However, he admitted that he is not ready to join his teammate Dwayne Bravo in quitting international cricket.

"It's been a phenomenal career. I didn't announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much.' Let's see," said Gayle after Australia's eight-wicket win against the West Indies.

"If not, I'll announce it and then I'll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone but I can't say that as yet."

Making his debut in 2006 in the T20Is, Gayle has scored 1,899 runs and two centuries. He has also appeared in 103 Tests for West Indies scoring 7214 runs with his highest score of 333 and notched up 10,480 runs in 301 ODIs.

"I've been through a lot of struggle," said Gayle.

“But I've had a phenomenal career. I want to give thanks to actually be standing here today, aged 42 still going strong.”

“I've shed blood, I've shed tears in West Indies cricket, you name it, one leg, one hand.”

He added: "It really hurts bad when we lose games and we don't get the result. I'm gutted inside for the fans, and especially for this World Cup as well."

