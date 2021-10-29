T20 World Cup: Warner recreates Ronaldo’s $5.2 billion stunt, removes Coca-Cola bottles during press conference - VIDEO

Australian cricketer David Warner channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, following the team's T20 World Cup match win against Sri Lanka, to pull off the stunt that cost Coca-Cola $5.2 billion back in June.

In the pre-match conference of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, Ronaldo had removed the bottles of Coca-Cola displayed on the table during the event, holding the two bottles and saying: “Drink water.”

It was later reported that Coca Cola's shares had fallen by 1.6 per cent following the incident, costing the company a loss of $5.2 billion.

Coca Cola had later issued a statement saying, “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” and everyone has different “tastes and needs”.

On Thursday, Warner pulled the same antics following Australia's seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka, saying, "If it‘s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me."

However, the cricketer was soon asked to put it back in its original position.

Warner silences his critics in style on Thursday scoring a bullish half-century en route to his 42-ball 65 against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium as Australia registered their second consecutive win in T20 World Cup.

Tonight, I had to obviously start fresh,” Warner told reporters after the win.

“Everyone was talking about my form, which I reiterated was not a thing I was worried about. It was about going out there and starting well. That‘s all we’re trying to do, apply pressure to the bowlers.

“It was great to get out there in the middle and spend some time there, running between the wickets. Little things like that just keep your mind ticking. Obviously in the last six to 12 months we haven‘t played that much cricket so I haven’t been in those situations too often. It’s not so much about getting runs for myself, it’s about getting us off to a good start and we managed to do that.”

Australia will next take on England on Saturday with the hope to strengthen their chances of making the knockouts.