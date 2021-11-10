Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: England, New Zealand teams observe a minute's silence in memory of curator Mohan Singh
cricket

T20 World Cup: England, New Zealand teams observe a minute's silence in memory of curator Mohan Singh

Mohan Singh, who was the curator of Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, passed away on November 7.
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - England v New Zealand - Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 10, 2021 New Zealand players during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:39 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The players and support staff from England and New Zealand observed a minute's silence in the memory of Mohan Singh -- the curator of the Zayed Cricket Stadium -- who passed away on November 7. The silence was observed ahead of the first semi-final between both sides, which is being played at the same venue.

Mohan passed away ahead of the game between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. At the request of Abu Dhabi Cricket, the ground staff and Mohan’s family, the game went ahead.

An ICC spokesperson had earlier paid his condolences to the late curator.

“We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event,” the spokesperson had said in a statement.

Mohan had worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, was shocked after learning about Mohan's demise.

"He was a bight kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He hailed from Garhwal and also remember him as a family man.

RELATED STORIES

"After he went to the UAE, he used to come visit every time he was in the country but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic," Daljit said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Samson posts cryptic tweet after being left out of India's squad for NZ T20Is

‘Has he been rested or..?': Chopra questions India star’s absence for NZ T20Is 

Keshav Maharaj to lead Proteas in upcoming ODI series against Netherlands

World Cup formats: Which is the fairest of them all?
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP