Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: ICC asks Emirates Cricket Board to investigate on crowd behaviour during Pakistan-Afghanistan clash
cricket

T20 World Cup: ICC asks Emirates Cricket Board to investigate on crowd behaviour during Pakistan-Afghanistan clash

T20 World Cup: Thousands of ticketless fans travelled to the venue and then attempted to force entry into the stadium.
Afghanistan fans cheer for their team during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:24 AM IST
ANI |

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Emirates Cricket Board to undertake a full investigation regarding crowd behaviour during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup game between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

More than 16,000 tickets had been issued for the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, thousands of ticketless fans travelled to the venue and then attempted to force entry into the stadium.

"Dubai Police and security staff secured the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone inside and brought in significant additional resources to disperse the crowd and calm the situation. At approximately 7 pm, Dubai Police directed that all gates should remain closed and no further entry was permitted to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue," the ICC said in its official statement.

The ICC has asked the ECB to undertake a thorough investigation into tonight's events to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in the future.

RELATED STORIES

The ICC, BCCI and ECB have also apologised to any fans with valid tickets who were unable to enter the stadium and they have requested them to contact the ticket provider.

Asif Ali blistering cameo powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan needed 24 runs in 12 balls but Asif did a Carlos Brathwaite and smashed four sixes to power his side home. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup afghanistan pakistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: 'Really impressed with Kiwis' - Lee on what makes NZ a dominant force

Stokes recreates famous Bishop quotes after Asif Ali hits 4 sixes, seals Pak win

T20 WC: Ex-Pakistan opener suggests one change in India's XI for New Zealand tie

‘Big-time player, can perform in must-win game’: Swann wants change in India XI
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP