T20 World Cup: India fall to Kapp’s brilliance

New Delhi: As new stars emerge across women’s cricket, Marizanne Kapp continues to remind everyone why she remains one of the game’s premier all-rounders. On Sunday, South Africa needed someone to halt India’s charge and Kapp became the point of difference as they defeated India by 6 wickets. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp starred with two wickets and a match-winning unbeaten 81. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

On a pitch where stroke-making became increasingly difficult as the game wore on, Marizanne Kapp made batting look remarkably simple in a 159-run chase with an unbeaten 81 off 45.

Spinner Sree Charani (3/24), who has enjoyed a memorable tournament, lit up Manchester with a devastating double-wicket maiden that rocked South Africa early in the chase. Laura Wolvaardt (20) and Annerie Dercksen (0) both fell to Charani as the left-arm spinner once again showcased her remarkable control and ability to strike in crucial moments.

At 25/2, it looked like South Africa were going nowhere. However, Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits responded with a solid 97-run partnership that steadied the innings and brought the chase back to life.

Kapp looked in complete control against India’s spinners. Her ability to manipulate the field prevented India from settling into a rhythm. Even after Brits’ dismissal, she carried on to chase the target down with five balls to spare. She was dropped three times, once by Nandni Sharma and twice by Radha Yadav, and cashed in significantly.

The required rate was still climbing but Kapp kept her calm to prevail against India.

Earlier, India’s aggressive start suggested another imposing total was on the cards. Smriti Mandhana (17) and Shafali Verma (31) powered their side to 59/2 in the Powerplay but the pitch had offered clues from the outset.

Despite the grass cover, it was dry underneath with visible cracks, conditions that appeared likely to assist spin as the game progressed. Wickets fell in quick succession after that. Harmanpreet Kaur (24), Deepti Sharma (29) and Richa Ghosh (15) tried to bail India out but it did not prove to be enough.

South Africa’s fightback was led by their experienced pace attack of Marizanne Kapp (2/27) and Shabnim Ismail (2/28). Having absorbed the early pressure, the visitors struck at crucial moments to prevent India from building the kind of momentum their powerplay promised.

In the mid-innings interview, Nadine de Klerk admitted South Africa had anticipated India’s early assault. “We knew they were going to come hard in that Powerplay, and they’ve done it so well over the last couple of games as well. But we knew if we could just get stuck in there, if we got a wicket or two, we were going to put them under pressure.”

The plan worked to perfection. After conceding 59 in the first six overs, South Africa tightened their grip on the innings, repeatedly picking up wickets and denying India the acceleration they desperately sought. After such a flying start, India finished with just 158.

This leaves the already tricky Group 1 in further chaos with India and South Africa now level on four points. It was a must-win game for the Proteas and Kapp played one of the most memorable knocks in T20 World Cup history to ensure they stay alive in the race to the semi-finals.