Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: India make one change in playing XI against Namibia in Virat Kohli's final game as T20I captain
cricket

T20 World Cup: India make one change in playing XI against Namibia in Virat Kohli's final game as T20I captain

The match will be Virat Kohli's final assignment as the captain of India's T20I team.
India's captain Virat Kohli holds the ball before handing it over to the next bowler during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:21 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Team India made just one change for the final Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup, against Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. The match will be Virat Kohli's final assignment as the captain of India's T20I team. 

India dropped Varun Chakravarthy from the playing XI to make way for Rahul Chahar, the only player in the squad yet to play in the T20 World Cup. 

“We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today's game,” Kohli said after the toss. 

RELATED STORIES

India vs Namibia Live Score and Latest updates: Follow Live Blog here

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Namibia. 

The Men in Blue, who were the pre-tournament favourites, failed to make it to the semis after Afghanistan lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. 

Namibia too made one change for the match, bringing back Jan Frylinck in the line-up.

Teams:

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup team india namibia
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: Virat Kohli drops big hint on Team India's next T20I captain

Pakistan blaze through with teeming arsenal of power-hitters

Jason Roy is out of remainder of T20 WC, England name replacement

'Want to see Kohli lead one last time in T20Is', says Pakistan legend
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP