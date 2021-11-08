T20 WC, India Predicted XI vs Namibia: Virat Kohli set to test bench strength; Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan can get chance

Like most expected at the start of the Super 12, Monday's game in Dubai is a dead rubber, but what none predicted was India, the pre-tournament favourites, will be playing for pride, looking to finish their underwhelming journey in the T20 World Cup on a winning note after failing to make the semi-final. With New Zealand easing to an eight-wicket win against Afghanistan on Sunday, India lost all hopes of making the knockouts, their first in any ICC tournament since 2012. On Monday, Virat Kohli, who will lead the T20I side for one last time, and his men will be up against Namibia, who have been the most impressive of the Associate Nations who have participated in the competition this year. Ahead of the final Super 12 game in the UAE, we take a look at how India might shape their playing XI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is a look at India's Predicted XI vs Namibia:

Ishan Kishan: India might want to test their bench strength with semi-final qualification out of reach and hence bring back the youngster in the XI to give him another opportunity. He failed to make an impact in the match against New Zealand, scoring 4 off 7.

KL Rahul: Kishan is most likely to be paired with Rahul, hence resting the veteran opener in Rohit Sharma. He has been in an impressive form scoring back-to-back fifties in India's twin victories in the competition.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh does not agree with Bharat Arun that losing the toss was a factor in India losing.

Virat Kohli: In his final game as the captain for India's T20I side, Kohli will be raring to go big and finish it off on a positive note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suryakumar Yadav: He will take his usual place in the line-up, at No.4. He has batted only twice in the World Cup, scoring 11 against Pakistan and an unbeaten 6 against Scotland.

Rishabh Pant: Barring a few glimpses of his T20 best, which includes a couple of one-handed sixes, Pant has had a rather quiet show in the UAE. He scored a 30-ball 39 against Pakistan and a 13-ball 27 against Afghanistan.

Hardik Pandya: He did impress in the match against Afghanistan scoring a 13-ball 35, laced with four boundaries and two sixes. Hardik has also returned as a bowler, delivering two overs each in the match against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Ravindra Jadeja: With his impressive 3 for 15 against Scotland, Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

R Ashwin: He played two matches for India and he made a good impact with the ball, finishing with 2/14 against Afghanistan and 1/29 against Scotland.

Rahul Chahar: India are likely to maintain their bowling combination and hand Chahar a chance, the only player in the squad who is yet to make an appearance in the competition.

Also Read: Dew, toss, fatigue: Ousted India attempt to rationalise early exit in T20 WC

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: He played only one match in the competition, against Pakistan, where he conceded 25 runs in three overs without a wicket. With this being India's final game, Kohli might want to rest Bumrah and give Bhuvneshwar a go against Namibia.

Shardul Thakur: Her is likely to replace Mohammed Shami in the XI, having featured in only two games in the competition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India Predicted XI vs Namibia: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar