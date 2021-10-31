T20 World Cup: India make two changes as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, injured Suryakumar Yadav miss out crunch New Zealand tie

Team India made two changes in their playing XI for their T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday evening.

Ishan Kishan was roped into the playing XI in place of Suryakumar Yadav, who was sidelined due to a back spasm as confirmed by captain Virat Kohli during the toss. He also confirmed Ishan will open the innings.

As per an update by the BCCI on Suryakumar's injury, the board stated that the batter had complained of back spasms, following which he was advised to rest by the medical team. He didn't travel with the team for the venue and stayed back at the team hotel.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur too has been added in the playing XI and he comes in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

New Zealand, on the other hand, made one change with Adam Milne coming in place of Tim Seifert.

Captains speak:

Virat Kohli: “We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don't have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.”

Kane Williamson: “We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Look forward to another challenge. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. Conway will keep.”

Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Both India and New Zealand are heading into the clash on the back of defeat against Pakistan, who currently enjoy the top position on the Group 2 points table.

