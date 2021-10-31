T20 WC: Twitter labels KL Rahul as ‘IPL bully’ after flop show against New Zealand

After coming off an impressive Indian Premier League many fans would have expected KL Rahul to carry forward his momentum in the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. However, the case has been opposite with the 29-year-old failing to provide the team with good starts and managing just 21 runs from two outings.

Rahul's poor display didn't go well with the fans on Twitter as they labelled the Karnataka batter as "IPL bully."

Rahul was dismissed on 3 in India's clash against Pakistan and could only score 18 against New Zealand on Sunday.

Rahul had finished the recently-concluded IPL as the third-highest run-getter, accumulating 626 runs from 13 matches, which included six half-centuries.

Meanwhile, India's disappointing run at the T20 World Cup continued as the team endured a crushing eight-wicket defeat against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. With this outcome, India's chance of advancing to the final four stage of the tournament took a huge dash.

After being invited to bat first, India got off to a poor start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. An unbeaten 26 by Ravindra Jadeja helped the Men In Blue post a paltry 110/7 on the board.

In response, New Zealand chased down the target comfortably and closed the contest with more than five overs to spare.

