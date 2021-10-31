Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 WC: Twitter labels KL Rahul as ‘IPL bully’ after flop show against New Zealand
cricket

T20 WC: Twitter labels KL Rahul as ‘IPL bully’ after flop show against New Zealand

KL Rahul was dismissed on 3 in India's clash against Pakistan and could only score 18 against New Zealand on Sunday. 
India's KL Rahul bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 11:24 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After coming off an impressive Indian Premier League many fans would have expected KL Rahul to carry forward his momentum in the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. However, the case has been opposite with the 29-year-old failing to provide the team with good starts and managing just 21 runs from two outings. 

Rahul's poor display didn't go well with the fans on Twitter as they labelled the Karnataka batter as "IPL bully."  

RELATED STORIES

Rahul was dismissed on 3 in India's clash against Pakistan and could only score 18 against New Zealand on Sunday. 

Rahul had finished the recently-concluded IPL as the third-highest run-getter, accumulating 626 runs from 13 matches, which included six half-centuries. 

Meanwhile, India's disappointing run at the T20 World Cup continued as the team endured a crushing eight-wicket defeat against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. With this outcome, India's chance of advancing to the final four stage of the tournament took a huge dash. 

After being invited to bat first, India got off to a poor start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. An unbeaten 26 by Ravindra Jadeja helped the Men In Blue post a paltry 110/7 on the board. 

In response, New Zealand chased down the target comfortably and closed the contest with more than five overs to spare.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virat Kohli gives ‘brutal’ assessment of India’s poor show against New Zealand

T20 WC: NZ thrash India by 8 wickets to leave semis hopes hanging by a thread

'India playing 2010 cricket': Vaughan takes dig at Kohli's team as batting flops

T20 WC: I was shocked, says Nabi on Asghar Afghan's decision to retire
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP