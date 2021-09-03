T20 World Cup: 'India will be under more pressure as compared to Pakistan' - Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes India will be more under pressure as compared to Pakistan when the two teams meet in the T20 World Cup in October. The highly-anticipated clash between the two biggest cricket rivals will take place on October 24th, 2021, and will be the first game for both teams in the tournament.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman-in-waiting Ramiz Raja, Babar Azam explained why he believes Pakistan might have an edge over India in the contest.

"I think India will be under more pressure as compared to Pakistan during the World Cup match. We would like to start our campaign by defeating India," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Both teams have not played any cricket against each other since the World Cup 2019 in England when India won comfortably. India have had the upper hand over Pakistan in ICC events and remain undefeated in the 50-over World Cup.

The Pakistan skipper further pointed out that with the T20 World Cup taking place in the UAE - it would benefit Pakistan who are much familiar with the conditions in the country.

"It is like playing at our home ground when we play at UAE venues and we want to give our 100 percent on the field coupled with that,” he said.

