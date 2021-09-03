India vs England: Twitter lauds James Anderson's dedication as he continues to bowl on despite injured knee

Veteran England pacer James Anderson continues to defy his age. Despite being nearly 40 years old, the fast bowler is still enjoying a good spell in the ongoing Test series against India and is leading his team's bowling attack. Anderson has picked 14 wickets so far in the series at an average of 20.79 is the third-highest wicket-taker in the series at the moment.

He has been the primary adversary to India captain Virat Kohli, having dismissed him multiple times already in the series. And on Thursday, on Day 1 of the 4th Test against India at Oval, Anderson received applause from the fans for his dedication.

During the 40th over of India's innings, Anderson slipped while following through on his bowling run-up and injured his knee in the process. But rather than asking captain Joe Root to remove him from over or call for medical attention, the fast bowler continued to bowl on.





Fans were quick to notice blood spilling out from Anderson's knees as it was soaked up by his track pants. But it did little to deter Anderson's concentration and he continued to bowl on.





Blood is Bleeding from knee of Anderson. pic.twitter.com/Hhv8xbF4US — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021

Anderson today bowled with bleeding knee. What a dedication. Pure legend of the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/btQDcC1ZaJ — A  (@AppeFizzz) September 2, 2021

James Anderson was bowling with a bleeding knee-HATS OFF TO HIS DEDICATION MAN! pic.twitter.com/mKT4PJXxic — OFFICIAL VIRAT KOHLI FC (@OFFICIALVIRATK2) September 2, 2021

Gosh Anderson is bleeding so much, look at his knee, he didn’t even touch the ground while stopping the ball now off his bowling.

Commitment 🙌🏻 — Shrutika Gaekwad  (@Shrutika_45_) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 191 on Day 1 of the fourth Test, following which England lost three wickets including that of captain Joe Root. The hosts reached 53/3 at stumps, trailing India by 138 runs.

