Cricket / 'It's something that is going to hurt India': Aakash Chopra points out one 'big concern' for Virat Kohli & co.
'It's something that is going to hurt India': Aakash Chopra points out one 'big concern' for Virat Kohli & co.

Chopra thinks with Pandya not bowling, India captain Virat Kohli may pick up bowling duties at the World Cup, which is a concern.
Aakash Chopra and Virat Kohli.(File)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:32 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that with Hardik Pandya unlikely to bowl in the T20 World Cup, India may face a big concern in the tournament. Pandya has not been a regular bowler since undergoing back surgery in 2019. He did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the UAE leg of Indian Premier League 2021.

Pandya's batting prowess and ability to hit big shots in the death overs makes him a difficult player to be left out. Chopra thinks with Pandya not bowling, India captain Virat Kohli may pick up bowling duties at the World Cup, which is a concern.

Kohli bowled a couple of overs in the warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday and gave 12 runs without getting a wicket.

“Hardik Pandya not bowling is a big concern because India will have to go in with only five bowlers and won’t have a sixth option. Virat Kohli might have to bowl, like in 2016. That is something that is going to hurt India. If Hardik can somehow start bowling a few overs, it will be very good for India. In T20s, you want that extra bowling option up you sleeve," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“I only see Ravichandran Ashwin playing if India go in with three spinners or there are too many left-handers in the opposition. (Ravindra) Jadeja will definitely play. He has grown in stature as a bowler but he is not your gun T20 bowler," he added.

