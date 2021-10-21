'It's something that is going to hurt India': Aakash Chopra points out one 'big concern' for Virat Kohli & co.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that with Hardik Pandya unlikely to bowl in the T20 World Cup, India may face a big concern in the tournament. Pandya has not been a regular bowler since undergoing back surgery in 2019. He did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the UAE leg of Indian Premier League 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandya's batting prowess and ability to hit big shots in the death overs makes him a difficult player to be left out. Chopra thinks with Pandya not bowling, India captain Virat Kohli may pick up bowling duties at the World Cup, which is a concern.

Also read: ‘What is their mindset going ahead’: Salman Butt questions Babar Azam's strategy ahead of India clash at T20 World Cup

Kohli bowled a couple of overs in the warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday and gave 12 runs without getting a wicket.

“Hardik Pandya not bowling is a big concern because India will have to go in with only five bowlers and won’t have a sixth option. Virat Kohli might have to bowl, like in 2016. That is something that is going to hurt India. If Hardik can somehow start bowling a few overs, it will be very good for India. In T20s, you want that extra bowling option up you sleeve," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I only see Ravichandran Ashwin playing if India go in with three spinners or there are too many left-handers in the opposition. (Ravindra) Jadeja will definitely play. He has grown in stature as a bowler but he is not your gun T20 bowler," he added.