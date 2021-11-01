Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup: Jason Roy, Sam Billings combine to take sensational catch near boundary line against Sri Lanka - Watch

Jason Roy and Sam Billings combined brilliantly to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga during the game against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.
Jason Roy and Sam Billings combining to take the catch near the boundary line.(Twitter)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

England's Jason Roy and Sam Billings combined for a brilliant catch on the boundary line to dismiss a dangerous-looking Wanindu Hasaranga during the side's game against Sri Lanka in the Group 1 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Monday. 

Hasaranga, who was batting on 34 off 20 deliveries, lofted a fullish delivery from Liam Livingstone wide of long-off in a bid to up the ante, as Sri Lanka required 35 off 20 deliveries to win the game. 

However, he couldn't find the distance as Roy sprinted from long-off and took a brilliant dive towards his left, and released the ball in time for Sam Billings to complete the catch.

Watch:

RELATED STORIES

The dismissal was a pivotal moment in the game as Hasaranga, alongside Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (26) was forging a threatening partnership in the 164-run chase at Sharjah.

However, the wicket of Hasaranga put further pressure on the Lankan skipper and he was run out in the very next over.

Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out on 137, as England secured a 26-run win.

Earlier, Jos Buttler shined for England once again as he scored the first century of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 67 deliveries to steer the side to a strong total of 163/4.

After Sri Lanka invited England to bat after winning the toss, Shanaka's men put the table-toppers on instant backfoot with three wickets in the Powerplay, removing power-hitters Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow early in the game.

However, Buttler, along with England captain Eoin Morgan (40) put a 102-run stand to steer the side out of trouble and eventually finished the innings on a high, hitting a six on the final delivery of the innings to bring his maiden T20I ton. 

