T20 World Cup: Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das fined after heated exchange during Sri Lanka-Bangladesh tie

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday handed out sanctions to Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh opener Liton Das following their heated exchange during the tense ICC T20 World Cup match between the two sides in Sharjah on Sunday.

Kumara was fined 25 per cent of his match fee while Das was fined 15 per cent of his, and both were handed one demerit point for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct during their Group 1 game of the Super 12 stage.

It happened in the fifth over of the game after Kumara dismissed Das. The ICC said that Kumara had walked towards Das “using actions and words which provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.” The two even tried to get physical after the heated exchange of words, forcing the umpires to intervene.

The ICC said both players pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions.

Das later dropped two crucial catches, off Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Charith Asalanka, as Sri Lanka completed the chase of 172 with seven balls to spare. This was Sri Lanka's highest successful chase in T20 World Cup.

The 86-run stand between birthday boy Rajapaksa, who scored 53 off 31 balls, and Asalanka, who remained unbeaten on 80 off 49 balls, helped Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets in their opener.

Sri Lanka are yet to lose a match in this T20 World Cup edition, having won all their three Qualifier games.