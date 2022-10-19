T20 World Cup Live Score, West Indies vs Zimbabwe

West Indies vs Zimabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup: West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat against Zimbabwe in their second match of the Twenty20 World Cup in Hobart on Wednesday. The West Indies made one change with Johnson Charles replacing Brandon King. In a big blow for Zimbabwe, their captain Craig Ervine was ruled out just before the start with a "mild asthmatic attack". Tony Munyonga replaced him with Regis Chakabva deputising as skipper. The two-time champions hit a huge roadblock in their opening game against Scotland, crashing by 42 runs.

Zimbabwe XI: Regis Chakabva (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

