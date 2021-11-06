T20 World Cup: Mohammad Hafeez backs rampant Pakistan to maintain momentum against Scotland

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez said he was delighted with how his team had risen to the occasion at the Twenty20 World Cup and backed them to extend their unbeaten run in Sunday's Super 12 encounter with Group II strugglers Scotland.

The 2009 champions have taken on all comers with aplomb at the event, winning all four games including a crushing victory over rivals and pre-tournament favourites India in their opener, to seal their spot in the last-four stage with eight points so far.

"We're really happy and proud as a team. So far we've taken on this challenge and performed up to the expectations and we'll try our best to maintain the momentum," Hafeez told reporters.

"We're looking forward to the game against Scotland. We want to execute our skills with a lot of confidence, because at the moment everyone is confident and playing good cricket. We want to continue."

Scotland have impressed in spells at the tournament but are without a win. Their skipper Kyle Coetzer said they had plenty in the tank to test Pakistan.

"We had a tough experience yesterday (against India)," Coetzer said of their eight-wicket defeat.

"But I firmly believe in having to go through that and some of these performances out here to realise how far and how much further the T20 format has developed.

"We have to go in there respecting Pakistan but also be willing try and take them on. We've taken a few learnings from our last couple of games and some special learnings from yesterday's game."