‘Celebrate your win, not your rivals defeat’: Mohammad Kaif's advice for fans ahead of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Mohammad Kaif urged the fans to treat the India vs Pakistan match as sports and not war. The ex-India cricketer shared his views on Twitter.
File photo of India vs Pakistan match from ICC Champions Trophy 2017.(Getty Images)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 04:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

As India gear up to take on arch rivals Pakistan in their first match at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared some words of advice with the fans from both the nations. 

Kaif, who has represented India in 13 Tests and over 100 ODIs, urged the fans to treat the high octane clash as sports and not war. The ex-India cricketer shared his views on Twitter. 

The blockbuster event, which is followed by almost every sports fan across the world, will see cricket's two most premier batters, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, having their own individual contest. 

This is also the first time Kohli and Babar are going head to head as a captain. 

Kohli, who is leading the side in his final T20 assignment, will look to maintain India's perfect record against Pakistan in the World Cups. Babar, on the other hand, can achieve yet another landmark feat but this time as a captain by beating India in the showpiece event. 

India currently have a 7-0 record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, and have maintained a similar tempo in the shorter format. The Men In Blue have a 5-0 record in the T20 World Cups. 

Topics
mohammad kaif t20 world cup
