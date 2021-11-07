Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan sets new world record, surpasses legendary Chris Gayle

Rizwan only needed five runs to surpass Gayle's record tally of 1665 runs which he had amassed back in 2015, in 26 innings
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (ANI)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 07:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday broke a six-year-old record held by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle, during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rizwan became the highest run-getter in T20 cricket in a single calendar year, breaking Gayle's world record. 

Rizwan only needed five runs to surpass Gayle's record tally of 1665 runs which he had amassed back in 2015, in 26 innings. Rizwan's tally comprises runs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup, Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League this year and for his national side.

Rizwan had earlier surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli, during the ongoing T20 World Cup, who stands third in the all-time list with his tally of 1614 runs scored in 2016, for his national side and Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rizwan has played a pivotal role in Pakistan's run to the semi-final in the T20 World Cup. He scored an unbeaten 79 against India during his opening stand of 152 runs with captain Babar Azam which helped Pakistan win by 10 wicket. Rizwan put up a similar score against Namibia, Pakistan's fourth game in the campaign, which helped the team to book their seat in the knockouts.

Pakistan opted to bat first in the game against Scotland and are aiming to continue their unbeaten streak in the competition to finish top in Group 2. 

