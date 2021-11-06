Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni leads Virat Kohli's birthday party inside dressing room, teammates share videos - Watch
cricket

MS Dhoni leads Virat Kohli's birthday party inside dressing room, teammates share videos - Watch

The Indian skipper turned 33 on Friday and soon after India's win against Scotland the dressing room was filled with celebrations.
Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations (Screengrab)
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 01:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Virat Kohli enjoyed a great birthday celebration after India's terrific eight-wicket win against Scotland at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Friday evening. The Indian skipper turned 33 on Friday and soon after India's win against Scotland the dressing room was filled with celebrations. 

In a video shared by BCCI, Team India members can be seen assembled in the room to cut the birthday cake with MS Dhoni leading the celebrations.

Dhoni can be seen lighting up the candles and assisting the skipper as the party continues.  

In other videos shared by Suryakumar Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy on Instagram, Kohli's face can be seen covered with cake as he poses for pictures with his teammates. 

Screenshot of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story

Interestingly Kohli also passed a witty remark on his birthday after winning a rare toss against Scotland. After ending the streak of losing tosses with the coin finally flipping in his favour, the Indian skipper jokingly said: "Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday."

India had endured a crushing 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their first game at the T20 World Cup.  

After two massive wins in the World Cup, India finally find their net run-rate (NRR) placed in the positive mar. However, the team will still have to wait for Afghanistan to defeat New Zealand in order to remain in the semi-final race.    

