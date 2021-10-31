T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Martin Guptill fit for India game

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been declared fit and is available for selection for the crucial T20 World Cup game against India on October 31 in Dubai, revealed New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

Guptill had bruised his toe after being struck by a lethal delivery from Haris Rauf in New Zealand's campaign opener against Pakistan earlier this week.

"It went a different shade of colour for a period of time. But he trained yesterday and he's training again tonight, so it’s great to see that he’s available and fit for selection," Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.

Stead also hinted at the selection of Adam Milne, who replaced the injured Lockie Ferguson, in the playing XI.

New Zealand lost their opener against Pakistan by five wickets and will be raring to bag their first win in this World Cup on Sunday. India too are yet to open their account having lost to Babar Azam's men by 10 wickets on October 24.

With Pakistan standing top of the table with three wins in a row in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, a win for either side will come as a relief, keeping semifinal hopes alive.