T20 World Cup: No Indians in ICC's 'Team of the Tournament', Babar Azam named as captain

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday released the ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup where Australia emerged as champions. No Indians make the list which also has a 12th player named.

The selection panel included commentators Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos and Shane Watson, and two journalists.

"As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad," Bishop said. "The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue.

"As a panel we felt that the combination of runs plus strike rate plus match impact for batsmen, to be decisive factors. We endeavoured to select players as close to their initial team position where possible. This intention was not always a reality, as some compromises had to be made.

The Babar Azam-led team comprises three from Australia, two each from England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa and only one from New Zealand.

The panel picked Player of the Tournament, David Warner and Jos Buttler as the openers followed by Babar, Sri Lanka's Asalanka and Markram from South Africa.

Moeen has been picked as a "utility all-rounder" while the panel opined that the "bowling group was felt to select itself" - which comprises two leg-spinners in Hasaranga and Zampa and three seamers in Hazelwood, Boult and Nortje.

"The panel was impressed with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling at 21 years of age and we felt compelled to institute him as the optional player in the 12-player squad," Bishop added.

Among the notable absentees were Mohammad Rizwan, who played a key role in Pakistan's run to the semi-final.

"However, we could not fit him into the team too far outside of the opening position where he is most suited and successful, nor ahead of those selected," Bishop explained.

ICC's Team of the Tournament: David Warner, Jos Buttler, Babar Azam (c), Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje; 12th player - Shaheen Afridi