'I wouldn't be surprised if David ends up there': Brad Hogg predicts Warner's next IPL franchise following SRH exit

With David Warner hitting purple patch in the T20 World Cup, franchises would be smacking their lips to bag the services of the Australia opening batter in the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition.

Warner brushed aside the disappointment of being left out of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 playing XI by sizzling at the T20 World Cup, emerging as the Player of the Tournament as Australia registered their maiden T20 World Cup win and former spinner Brad Hogg reckons it puts him back in the list of exciting players teams will have their eyes on.

Warner, who led SRH to an IPL title win in 2016 and a franchise with which he won three Orange Caps with, endured a tough IPL 2021 earlier this year. With the team struggling early in the season and Warner battling indifferent batting form, the franchise sacked Warner as captain of the team to be replaced by Kane Williamson.

The chance in captaincy was followed by Warner being left out of the Playing XI in the subsequent match and although he returned to the team when the second leg commenced, after two outings he was dropped again and didn't even turn up at the venue for a couple of matches.

Shortly after the IPL 2021 ended, Warner hinted at parting ways with SRH through a social media post. With Warner's association in all probability terminated with SRH, Hogg has predicted the dynamic batter to be picked possibly by Royal Challengers Bangalore. With Virat Kohli stepping down as the captain of the team, RCB would require a new leader and Hogg feels who can fit the bill better than Warner himself.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up at RCB because that kind of wicket will suit him at Bangalore and they need a leader. The RCB might get him in because of his captaincy record as Kohli has relinquished his post," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

As far as the chances of Warner heading back to SRH are concerned, Hogg doesn't see that happening. "I don't think Warner will play for SRH anymore. I think there is bit of a relationship problem between the franchise management and David Warner," the former chinaman bowler noted.