T20 World Cup Points Table: Can Pakistan challenge India, South Africa for place in semi-finals after win over Proteas?

All-rounder Shadab Khan emerged as the knight in shining armour for the Green Army against South Africa as Babar Azam-led Pakistan avoided an early exit from the ICC World T20 2022 on Thursday. Staging a late comeback in the race for the semi-finals, Team India's arch-rivals Pakistan carved out a stunning win over the Temba Bavuma's men to extend their stay in the ICC event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Babar-led Pakistan outclassed South Africa by 33 runs (DLS method) in a rain-marred contest at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Pakistan's Shadab was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show against South Africa in match No.36 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. With an impressive win over the Proteas in the rain-curtailed encounter, Pakistan now have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'Jabse this too shall pass post kiya hai...': Babar Azam mercilessly trolled after batting disasterclass vs SA at T20 WC

T20 World Cup Super 12 - Group 2 Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR India 4 3 1 0 6 +0.730 South Africa 4 2 1 1 4 +1.441 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 +1.117 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -03.13 Netherlands (E) 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In order to secure a late berth in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Babar-led Pakistan will have to finish ahead of either arch-rivals India or the Proteas in the Group 2 standings. If South Africa end up drawing a single point from their Super 12 match against the Netherlands, the Green Army has a decent chance of finishing ahead of the Proteas.

The Green Army can also eclipse Team India if minnows Zimbabwe register a win over the Rohit Sharma-led side in their final Super 12 fixture on Sunday. Zimbabwe had earlier stunned Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. India only need to score a point in their final game to finish ahead of Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

South Africa are set to lock horns with the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Babar-led Pakistan are also scheduled to take on Bangladesh at the same venue. Group 2 leaders India will meet Zimbabwe in the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON