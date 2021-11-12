R Ashwin comes up with befitting reply to Gautam Gambhir's ‘Spirit of Cricket’ tweet on David Warner’s double-bounce six

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday came up with a befitting reply to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir's “Spirit of Cricket” tweet on Australian cricketer David Warner's double-bounce six against Mohammed Hafeez during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

En route to his knock of 49 during Australia's successful chase of 177, Warner charged down the track to hit a six off a double-bouncer from Hafeez after the ball awkwardly slipped out of his hands. Although it was a legal shot off what was a no-ball, Gambhir felt that the shot was against the spirit of the game.

“What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?” Gambhir tweeted with the pictures from the shot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Gambhir's tweet, an Aussie journalist responded saying, "Bad take Gautam". And Ashwin replied to him saying, “His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong , this is wrong too. Fair assessment?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veteran cricketer had later called out Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne for their previous comments on Ashwin's 'Mankad' incident during an Indian Premier League game a few seasons ago.

“Shane Warne makes all kinds of comments,” Gambhir said during a post-match show. “tweets about everything, Ricky Ponting says big things about the spirit of the game. What will they say about this [Warner incident]?”

“When Ashwin ‘Mankads’, you get to hear all sorts of big talk – what does Warne have to say about Warner today? It’s easy to say things about others, difficult to say about your own players.”