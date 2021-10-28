T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq calls for 'victory of friendship ' over India-Pakistan cricket

Reactions after Sunday’s India-Pakistan match on social media on both sides of the border have been extreme. While Mohammad Shami’s Instagram timeline was full of trolling and abuse, the reaction of many Pakistani ex-cricketers was vitriolic after Pakistan achieved their first-ever win over India in a World Cup.

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, the interim head coach with the team at the T20 World Cup, sent out a message of peace around India-Pakistan cricket on Thursday to ease tension. Saqlain, hero of Pakistan’s 1999 Chennai Test victory after which fans gave the victors a standing ovation, said: “In the last match, the way Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and our players met and exchanged hugs and the comments that followed… I believe the best part about that India match was that a strong message went to the world that we are human beings, loving people and we don’t get into any other thing.”

Speaking ahead of Friday’s match against Afghanistan in Dubai, he said: “It’s a game and there are wins and losses. Hats off to Babar, Rizwan, Dahani, Malik, Hafeez, Dhoni and Virat. There is a very strong message in that picture to the world and for the two countries. I have always said “dosti ki jeet ho, dushmani ki haar ho (let friendship win, let enmity lose)’.”

India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - their unbeaten opening stand led to a 10-wicket win - after the game and exchanged hugs on the pitch. MS Dhoni was pictured talking to the Pakistan players on the ground. Young Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani had a fanboy moment, posting for a picture with Dhoni. “what a night it was, Happiness of Pakistan's Victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player msdhoni can't be forgotten,” he captioned the pic on his Instagram page.

Former Pakistan fast bowler and coach Waqar Younis sparked controversy by saying on live TV that “the best thing” for him was to see Rizwan offer namaz ‘in front of Hindus’ during the match. He later apologised, but his comments have been widely criticised. Mohammed Amir and Harbhajan Singh had an ugly spat on the social media after the match.

Pakistan are on a roll in the World Cup, but Saqlain rated the India team highly and welcomed a repeat meeting between the teams in the final. “If India reaches the final, very good. Not because we have beaten them and we have become big-headed. India lost to us but they are a very strong side,” he said.

“Pundits from all over the world call them favourites and they are. If India reach the final… the ICC, the cricket fan, world cricket will enjoy the cricket. They are our neighbouring country. Chalo, if we play two matches our relations will become even better.”

