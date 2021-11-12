‘Absolutely pathetic': Gambhir questions Warner's sportsmanship after opener hits Hafeez's double-bouncer for six

In a rare incident during the T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday night, which the former won by five wickets, Australian opener David Warner smashed a gigantic six against a double bouncer from Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Introduced into the attack in the eighth over of the innings, 41-year-old Hafeez made a nervy start, losing control of his grip in his first delivery. The ball slipped out awkwardly from his hand, bounced near his foot and then bounced again for the second time before Warner dispatched it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Umpire Richard Kettleborough then signaled the delivery as no-ball because it had bounced twice.

However, former India batter Gautam Gambhir was not impressed with Warner's antics on the pitch, calling his approach against the spirit of the game.

Gambhir soon took to Twitter after the conclusion of the match and tagged India spinner R Ashwin, asking his views on it.

Ashwin has been a regular custodian in debates involving spirit of cricket after the bowler mankad Jos Buttler during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League.

In the latest edition of the T20 league, Ashwin was once again dragged into the spirit of cricket debate, when he along with his Delhi Capitals teammate Rishabh Pant sneaked a single against Kolkata Knight Riders after the ball took a deflection of the wicketkeeper's body.

Meanwhile, Warner was eventually dismissed for 49 after Shabad Khan managed to extract a slight nick off the outside edge, although UltraEdge revealed a flat line and a clear gap between bat and the ball.

Australia slowed down following Warner's dismissal, but the pair of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis completed the chase in top-class fashion. Wade smashed 41 off 17 including a hat-trick of sixes against Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over while Stoinis hit a 31-ball 40 as Australia reached the target of 177 with an over to spare.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the finals on Sunday in Dubai.