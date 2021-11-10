T20 WC, ENG predicted XI vs NZ: Who will replace Jason Roy? Morgan forced to tweak playing XI after opener's injury

T20 World Cup, England Predicted XI vs New Zealand: After the conclusion of the Super 12s, the 2021 T20 World Cup enters its knock-out stage with England taking on New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday evening. The Eoin Morgan-led English side finished at the top of Group 1 with four wins in five games, but faced a setback with an injury to opening batter Jason Roy in its final match of the Super 12s. Kane Williamson’s New Zealand, on the other hand, finished second in the other group with eight points, ahead of pre-tournament favourites India.

As the two captains meet in yet another ICC knock-out match (having faced each other in the final of the 2019 World Cup as well), let’s take a look at the predicted XI of England:

Jos Buttler: The wicketkeeper-batter is enjoying a stellar run in the tournament, having scored 240 runs in five matches so far, at a brilliant strike rate of 155.84.

Jonny Bairstow: While Eoin Morgan kept quiet about Jason Roy’s replacement at the top, Bairstow is the most likely candidate to fill Roy’s shoes. Bairstow boasts of a decent record as a T20I opener, having scored 376 runs in 15 innings while opening the batting at an impressive strike rate of 137.22.

Moeen Ali: For the first time since 2015, Moeen Ali batted at no.3 for England during the side’s last game against South Africa. It proved a good decision for England as the left-handed batter scored a blistering 37 off 27 deliveries. With the ball, Moeen remains key for England as he has been the most economical bowler for the side (5.50), taking 7 wickets in five innings so far.

Dawid Malan: The left-hander has had a quiet T20 World Cup so far, but found some form in the side's final group game against South Africa where he scored a pacy 33 to keep England afloat in the 190-run chase.

Eoin Morgan: With the loss of Jason Roy, there could be added pressure on the English captain – specifically if England doesn’t have a bright start with the bat. Their previous game did reflect on the flexibility in the English XI, however, as Morgan came to bat at no.7 – sending the power-hitters early to take England close to the target.

Sam Billings: The right-hander is the most likely candidate to replace Jason Roy in the England XI. Billings hasn’t played in a single World Cup game, but he did play an important cameo in the side’s warm-up game – interestingly against New Zealand, where he remained unbeaten on 27 off 17 deliveries – playing the role of a finisher. Besides, Billings has made multiple substitute appearances on the field throughout the tournament.

Liam Livingstone: The batter didn’t have many opportunities in the tournament, but he did show his big-hitting abilities during the 190-run chase against the Proteas. He slammed Kagiso Rabada for three successive sixes during his blistering 28-run knock off just 17 balls.

Chris Woakes: With 5 wickets in as many matches, Woakes will play a key role for England in the absence of Tymal Mills.

Chris Jordan: The bowler has impressed in his five outings for England, bowling at a brilliant economy rate of 6.18. He has taken six wickets in the tournament so far.

Mark Wood: Wood was brought as a replacement for Mills in England's final group game, and though he proved expensive (0/43), England are likely to keep him in the XI.

Adil Rashid: The highest wicket-taker for England so far (8), Rashid has bowled at an impressive economy rate of only 5.83, and will be the biggest threat to New Zealand batters after the Powerplay.

England's predicted XI vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

