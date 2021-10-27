T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan vital cog in Bangladesh as side aims at recovery after SL loss

On October 15, Shakib Al Hasan was one of the players who participated in the final of the 2021 Indian Premier League. He had played a key role for the Kolkata Knight Riders towards the business end of the group stage and eventually cemented his place as a bowling all-rounder for the side. Merely a day after KKR's defeat in the final, Shakib was sporting the Bangladesh colors in the first round of the T20 World Cup -- this time, as an all-rounder who was a vital cog in the side's batting lineup.

Throughout the course of the first round, Shakib went past former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga to become the top wicket-taker in T20Is and played key knocks against Oman (42) and Papua New Guinea (46) to secure Bangladesh a place in the Super 12s. Across three games, Shakib took 9 wickets while scoring 106 runs.

In the side's opening game defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super 12, the 34-year-old veteran Bangladesh all-rounder was impressive with the ball yet again but lacked support at the other end. He ended with figures of 2/17, providing the side with a key breakthrough in the ninth over when he broke a 69-run stand to dismiss opener Pathum Nissanka.

Ahead of their game against England, Bangladesh will once again look to their talismanic all-rounder as they eye a quick recovery after the five-wicket defeat in the first game.

Most wickets in this edition so far:

Shakib has picked 11 wickets in this T20 World Cup, which is the most by a bowler. Moreover, he has never returned with less than two wickets/game. Interestingly, he is also the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far (118 runs in four innings).

Shakib Al Hasan is the only player to score 100+ runs and pick 10+ wickets in multiple editions of T20 World Cup. (Sportz Interactive)

This is the second time when Shakib has scored 100+ runs and picked more than 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup -- becoming the only player to achieve this feat on multiple occasions.

Stellar form this year

In this year Shakib has taken 25 wickets and scored 314 T20I runs, becoming the first player to score 300+ runs and pick 25 wickets in a calendar year in T20Is.

For KKR this year, Shakib showed his versatility as Eoin Morgan used him as a strike bowler towards the ending stages of the tournament. The Bangladesh all-rounder bowled at a decent economy rate of 7.19.

